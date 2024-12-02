Tatas mRupee rolls out digital wallet in India

mRupee is a subsidiary of Tata Teleservices and the mobile wallet is called ‘Intex MyWallet’. The service will allow users to make all payments with integrated payment functionalities within the device. These payments include shopping, recharges, money transfers, booking train and movie bus tickets.

Moreover, Intex will also release a white labelled retailer portal where Intex retailers will be able to offer retail assisted services of recharges, bill payments, utilities and money transfers. To boost service usage, Intex wallet customers will be rewarded for accessing content and other utilities which will help them earn loyalty bonuses which can be further redeemed for talk time and recharges.