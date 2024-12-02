Tata Unistore plans the launch of ecommerce portal Tata CLiQ

The ecommerce platform will open to its customers on May 27, 2016 across its website, mobile site and Android and iOS app, techstory.in reports.

Tata CLiQ will offer consumers a new shopping experience in categories like apparels, electronics and footwear. The ecommerce portal will also expand its offering by adding more categories, brands and features in the near future.

Also, Reliance, an Indian holding, launched an online platform called Ajio in April 2016, and Aditya Birla Group, an Indian multinational company, launched abof.com at the end of 2015.