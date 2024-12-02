Tata Teleservices arm launches payment gateway powered by Infibeam

Infibeam will handle MMPL retail back-end operations and will also offer products assortments across 50+ product categories. mRUPEE will allow end-to-end customer experience from user to final delivery of the products, enabling customers to pay via mRUPEE wallet along with any credit-debit card or netbanking for transactions.

MMP allows consumers to transfer money without opening an account. MMP has received the Reserve Bank of Indias approval in December 2011, to offer the prepaid payment instrument dubbed the mRupee.