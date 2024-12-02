Tata Group takes hold of ecommerce opportunities in India

Tata’s ecommerce marketplace for India is expected to launch in 2015 and could include its retail chains Westside, Croma and Star Bazaar initially, while working to also feature joint venture partner Zara.

The Indian ecommerce sector is forecasted to grow between USD 19 billion and USD 38 billion in yearly sales, according to market research company Technopak Advisors.

