Tata Communications and Thales to team up for data security

Tata Communications MOVE mobility and IoT platform and Thales’s T-Sure warranted digital identity offering is set to unlock the value in data generated by connected devices such as cars and trucks, whilst maintaining the integrity and security of IoT data.

Tata Communications said that in its’ global Cycle of Progress survey, 30% of IT decision makers cited security and 25% cited privacy issues as the biggest barriers to IoT adoption.

The combined capabilities of Tata Communications and Thales aims to lower these barriers and enable businesses and manufacturers to make the most of the transformational potential of IoT by giving them peace of mind that their critical IoT data is protected against cyber-attacks.

Thales will provide its T-Sure warranted digital identity solution to Tata Communications MOVE SIM cards, based on technologies from Gemalto, a Thales company. While Tata Communications MOVE encrypts the data in motion (in current use), T-Sure protects the information at rest (archived) on the SIM, therefore safeguarding data both on the network and at the device level. The two companies said that they are looking to undertake a series of proof-of-concepts with customers to test this solution in action.

Tata Communications said that the need to protect IoT data is a major concern for the automotive industry, due to advancements in connected cars and autonomous vehicles coupled with the continued threat of cyber-attacks.

The Thales and Tata Communications’ solution aims to secure the data that vehicles carry and provide control over data and applications, whilst keeping hackers and cyber-criminals at bay.