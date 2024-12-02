Tarsus sets up document management business unit

As a value-added distributor for Alaris, the business unit will focus on promoting the Alaris desktop and departmental scanners, software and services to the local market.

Alaris – a Kodak Alaris business, brings together document scanners, software and services to capture information that integrates with clients’ business applications. Its solutions enable organisations to digitise paper-based documents and automate information-driven processes.

These solutions ensure that organisations can capture and store information securely and in compliance with data privacy regulations and data retention requirements. They also help organisations to capture and manage information in a smarter, more efficient manner. Document scanning software from Alaris easily handles complex scanning, data extraction and indexing with accurate optical character recognition (OCR). Organisations can send smarter information in multiple file types to Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, Microsoft SharePoint, and Secure FTP to simplify workflow and processes.