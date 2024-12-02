Targray expands solar SCF programme for PV manufacturers and suppliers

Targray has announced the expansion of its solar supply chain finance program for PV module manufacturers, project developers, distributors, installers and contractors. Offered in partnership with Targray’s global banking partners, the solar supply chain finance program enables solar material buyers to optimize working capital through extended payment terms while helping their suppliers benefit from additional cashflow through accelerated payment.

Initially developed to meet the needs of PV manufacturing customers in the mid-2000s, the Canada-based renrewable energy company’s finance program is now being expanded to support the requirements of solar industry participants across the supply chain.