Targets Twitter account hacked for a bitcoin scam

The Twitter account was inappropriately accessed for approximately half an hour, and in that time, one fake tweet about a bitcoin scam was posted. It promised over USD 31 million worth of bitcoin to naive investors. The attackers tweeted links to a fake giveaway, encouraging users to send small amounts of cryptocurrency for a chance to win 5,000 BTC, which represents over USD 31 million.

The attackers had also taken over a heap of other high-profile accounts. This was assumed to make the giveaway link posted from Target’s profile appear more legit.

The company has deleted the tweet and has locked the account until further investigations are conducted. However, the origin of the breach remains unclear.