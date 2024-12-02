Target to launch its own mobile payments system

Target’s CartWheel application has grown to some 27 million shoppers who have used it over the past three years following its debut to save over USD 600 million at checkout. Now, the retailer hints it may be adding mobile payments to the app, and potentially its main Target application, as well.

The company didn’t confirm which of the two, or if both, would be updated to include mobile payments functionality, only that it was planned for this year.



The app already offers consumers a barcode they display at checkout to save on their purchases, among other features. Adding the ability to also transact with a barcode scan seems to follow.



This move will make Target the third major big box store to launch its own mobile payments system. Walmart introduced its own Walmart Pay in 2015 and Kohl’s recently debuted Kohl’s Pay, along with its own loyalty and rewards program, into its mobile app.



CartWheel app reported 13 million-plus active user base in 2015.