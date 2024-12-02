Target to accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and contactless cards

Customers who have mobile payments set up in their iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phone/Android phone or wearable devices will be able to hold their device near the card reader at checkout to complete their purchase. Those using contactless credit or debit cards will, similarly, tap their contactless card on the reader screen to pay.

In 2017, Target launched a wallet feature in the Target App for mobile payments. With it, customers can use their phones to pay with a Target REDcard credit or debit card. Guests can also use Wallet to access Weekly Ad coupons and to store and redeem their Target GiftCards.

In addition to providing easy ways for guests to pay, Target also offers a wide variety of pickup and delivery options. That includes Free 2-Day Shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for REDcard holders, Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, Drive Up, Order Pickup and more.