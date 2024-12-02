Target tests CurrentC m-payments in store

Target does not currently provide Apple Pay in its stores. This is also because Target does not have the contactless terminals in place that are needed to process NFC payments, which Apple Pay uses. CurrentC, in comparison, uses QR-code based payments that do not require the installation of new equipment. Nevertheless, Target supports Apple Pay in its iPhone app.

While MCX has unveiled this fall that the CurrentCs initial trials were beginning, no specific retailers were named. CurrentC is expected to be rolled out nationwide in 2015.

Apple Pay appears to be gaining steam despite the fact that CVS and Rite Aid recently turned off Apple Pay in their stores. For example, Whole Foods has reported 150,000 in Apple Pay transactions in the first 17 days.