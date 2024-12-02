Target taps blockchain tech for supply chains

The ConsenSource project, which was initiated in 2018 and Target recently open-sourced, was primarily focused on the certification of suppliers for the company’s own paper manufacturing. Target has been “working directly with the forest managers and certification boards” studying the technology and trying to figure out what data can be shared on a distributed ledger, CoinDesk cited the company’s vice president of architecture.

More recently it pledged to support the Hyperledger Grid project, a supply chain framework that earlier saw participation from food corporation Cargill, one of Target’s suppliers, together with Intel and blockchain startup Bitwise.io.

Currently, the retailer is now looking for a blockchain engineer and systems developer to contribute to ConsenSource and to Hyperledger Grid, the online publication added.