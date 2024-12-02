Target prepares to close 12 stores in February 2018

The stores are set to close on February 3, the Star Tribune reported. A spokeswoman told the news outlet that the 12 Target locations across the US experienced several years of decreasing profitability.

In 2017, the retailer has opened 32 stores and plans to open 35 new locations in 2018, the Star Tribune reported. The company also plans to invest into redesigning its brick-and-mortar business and has announced that 1,000 of its 1,800 stores will be refurbished by 2020.

In the US, more than 6,300 store closures have been announced so far this year, including 1,430 RadioShacks and more than 800 Payless stores.

BusinessInsider.com gives the complete list of cities where stores will be closed: