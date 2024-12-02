Target acquires Shipt to expand its delivery capabilities

Shipt will continue to provide its services for other retailers after the acquisition, including grocers Costco, Kroger, Meijer and HEB, and will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary.

In addition to groceries, Target said Shipt will deliver everyday essentials, home goods, electronics and other products, expanding the selection over time.

Shipt’s model leverages a network of more than 20,000 personal shoppers who fulfill and delivery orders within hours in over 70 markets. Members use its app to place their orders. They provide a personalized service, contacting customers en route about arrival time and letting them know if an item is out of stock.