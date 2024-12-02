Tarabut Gateway to enable open banking services for NBB

According to the supplier, Tarabut’s technologies will allow National Bank of Bahrain’s customers to connect their account to any bank in Bahrain and create a consolidated view of their finances from National Bank of Bahrain’s online and mobile banking application. The partnership aims to bolster National Bank of Bahrain’s investment in digital infrastructure and services.

In November 2018, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) introduced regulation that mandated the adoption of open banking by all banks in the Kingdom by 30th June 2019. Recently, National Bank of Bahrain selected TCS BaNCS for Core Banking solution in a bid to achieve digital transformation with a diversified business line.