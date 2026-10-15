Taptap Send, a cross-border payments platform, launched its money transfer services in Bahrain. The expansion follows the company’s receipt of a Payment Service Provider licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). Bahrain is now Taptap Send’s second market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), after the UAE. The platform allows users in more than 35 countries to send money to recipients in over 90 destination markets.

CBB licence enables Bahrain launch

The Payment Service Provider licence allows Taptap Send to operate its money transfer services in Bahrain as a company authorised by the CBB. With the launch, users in the country gain access to the company’s cross-border transfer service and its network of destination markets. Michael Faye, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Taptap Send, said Bahrain has developed a reputation for financial innovation, supported by the CBB’s regulatory approach. He added that securing the licence reflects the company’s commitment to the country’s financial services ecosystem as it continues its regional expansion.

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) also welcomed the launch. Dalal Buhejji, Executive Director of Business Development for Financial Services at Bahrain EDB, said Taptap Send’s entry will support the continued development of cross-border payments and of the country’s fintech sector.

Expansion builds on UAE licences

The Bahrain launch follows Taptap Send’s regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE. There, the company secured three licences: Stored Value Facilities, Retail Payment Services (Category II), and Exchange Business (Category IV). These approvals support its presence across the Gulf region and laid the groundwork for its entry into a second GCC market.

With licences now in place in both the UAE and Bahrain, Taptap Send has regulated operations in two GCC markets as part of its continued regional expansion. For users in Bahrain, the launch provides access to a cross-border transfer platform that already connects senders in more than 35 countries with recipients in over 90 destination markets.