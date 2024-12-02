Tappy Tech, Timex Group partner for tokenization of wearables

Tappy Technologies, a wearable and digital payments solution provider, will offer a unifying platform for digital and mobile payments to traditional watch brands, enabling them to turn their products into mobile payment carriers.

Tappy Tech’s token payment solutions can turn any watch into a secured credit or debit card, giving users more choices to pay. Its battery-less chip can be placed in any watch strap and be tokenized using their Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU), allowing traditional watch brands to enter the mobile payment market.