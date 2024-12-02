Tappit, Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2019 team up for payment wearables

The three-year deal will see tappit’s cashless technology as the payment method implemented at the bars for Club 15 powered by tappit, located at the penultimate corner of the track, the Piquet Premium Grandstand, and the Ricciardo Premium Grandstand. Motorsport fans will be able to use a prepaid contactless wristband to pay for food and drinks.

After testing cashless technology in three locations at the Albert Park circuit in 2019, the aim is to expand the service to the entire event in the following years.

Fans can purchase tickets for Club 15 powered by tappit, the Piquet Premium Grandstand and the Ricciardo Premium Grandstand on the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2019 website.