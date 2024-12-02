Tapit inks joint venture deal with 99 Wuxian

Although the value of the agreement has not been made public, the Chinese company is set to own 55% of the joint venture under the terms of the deal.

The Australian tech startups technology platform leverages a range of contactless technology, including NFC and Bluetooth Low Energy, to enable NFC-enabled smartphone owners to tap NFC-enabled objects and get content such as video, mobile-optimised pages and app downloads. Tapit is set to integrate NFC-enabled interactive offline marketing campaigns with 99 Wuxians platform.