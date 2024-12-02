Tapad, Beeswax team up to extend identity resolution

As Beeswax offers Bidder-as-a-Service capabilities, through the partnership with The Tapad Graph, it allows sophisticated buyers to make the most out of their programmatic spend. Also, the agreement will provide Beeswax’s brand and media customers in the US with the option to access The Tapad Graph’s privacy-safe digital identity resolution insights via the Beeswax platform.

Identity resolution provides clients with a holistic view of the consumer journey across devices, which enables marketers to facilitate messaging and to increase campaign ROI through targeting analytics and attribution. Tapad considers that the partnership with Beeswax will help them extend their cross-device capabilities to Beeswax’s client base, which means the customers will be able to better connect with target audiences at scale.