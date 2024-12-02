



Through this move, all businesses, including freelancers, can accept contactless payments with an iPhone and Revolut Pro, in turn benefiting from a convenient and efficient experience. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, businesses can accept physical debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, without requiring any additional hardware. At the time of the announcement, Revolut supported Tap to Pay on iPhone in eight countries, including France, the UK, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Austria. The company mentioned its plans to further expand its services and serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers.











The news comes just a few days after Revolut officially launched its services in Ukraine, with the move following a beta testing phase. Also, the company introduced a special edition Clear Sky debit card in the national blue and yellow colours, designed by a Ukrainian team and meant to symbolise the hope for a clear and safe sky over the country. Revolut started supporting Ukraine in 2022 by providing refugees free access to its services, temporarily waiving the usual requirements for proof of European residency. Additionally, users benefited from access to a standard account with no monthly fee that could be leveraged to send and receive money and exchange currency.





The benefits of Tap to Pay on iPhone for German and Romanian businesses

By leveraging Tap to Pay on iPhone through Revolut Pro, businesses, regardless of their size, are set to be able to accept contactless payments more efficiently, as the service simplifies the process and delivers an alternative to traditional options. The Tap to Pay on iPhone technology utilises the built-in capabilities of the iPhone to maintain data privacy and security for both businesses and their customers. After a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers or transaction information on the device or its servers.

Furthermore, Revolut Pro’s existing clients operating across Germany and Romania can activate the Tap to Pay functionality directly from the app, while new users need to download the application from the App Store and create an account to start accepting contactless payments. Commenting on the news, representatives from Revolut underlined their company’s commitment to equipping its clients with solutions that meet their needs and simplify their operations. By launching Tap to Pay on iPhone, Revolut aims to scale flexibility and ease of use for local businesses, including retail stores, food stands, and salons, among others.