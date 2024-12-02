TAP Portuguese Airlines integrates Yapital as a mobile payment solution

TAP customers need to register on Yapital’s website to create their Yapital account. When booking a ticket from the TAP booking platforms www.flytap.com in Germany, Luxembourg or Austria, customers can now select Yapital as a payment method. They then scan the QR code with the PIN-secured Yapital smartphone app and click on confirm to finalize the purchase. All ticket purchases are listed in a transaction overview inside the Yapital app.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.