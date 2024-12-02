



As of the announcement, customers purchasing tickets on TAP Air Portugal’s website are set to benefit from two additional payment options provided by Klarna, including Pay in 3, allowing them to divide the cost of their booking into three equal, interest-free instalments, and Pay in Full for a one-time payment experience. Through this, TAP Air Portugal intends to equip its customers, regardless of their travel plans, with the ability to gain access to Klarna’s transparent payment methods at checkout, offering them more control over how and when they pay.











Moreover, commenting on the news, representatives from TAP Air Portugal mentioned their company’s commitment to providing its clients with reliable, optimal, and simplified travel payment solutions. By teaming up with Klarna, the company can further improve its payment flexibility, enabling users to choose the option that meets their needs, demands, and preferences. Additionally, TAP Air Portugal works towards delivering a more accessible, efficient, and customer-centric travel experience.

By utilising Klarna’s payment options, travellers are set to be able to improve how they manage their travel budgets. Merging TAP’s global network, which covers 90 destinations across Europe, the Americas, and Africa, and Klarna’s commitment to interest-free payments, seeks to offer an augmented experience that can serve the needs of customers.





