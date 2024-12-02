Taobao app rewards Alibabas efforts in social commerce

Taobao was launched in 2003 and is a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) online marketplace app belonging to Alibaba. The company has invested in Taobao’s app aiming to promote social commerce. The app enables its 80 million monthly active users to purchase goods, to chat in special interest groups, book travel tickets, and order food through the platform.

Taobao’s users are encouraged to visit the app more frequently and for longer periods of time aiming to convert visits into sales. Some figures from Business Insider have shown that Taobao’s users visit the app more than seven times a day, spending roughly 25 minutes on the platform. As a result, Alibaba’s social commerce efforts paid off since Taobao saw a 39% YoY increase in monthly active users in Q2 2016, and mobile revenue as a whole grew up to USD 2.6 billion. Furthermore, the company is expected to add more social features to the Taobao app, which it hopes will boost sales even more, the site continues.