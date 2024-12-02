Tanzania: NBC, Barclays Bank launch e-banking services via ATMs

Barclays Bank Head of Products, Segments and Retail Strategy, Musa Kiteo said that i-ATMs are capable of handling a verse of features and services, such as providing customers with digitally-enabled customer banking experience, allafrica.com reports.

Jane Mbwilo, Strategic Project Manager at Barclays Bank, said that about 24 ATMs have been operating in various locations and they are looking forward to have at least 30 ATMs to serve their customers with new banking services in the market.

On their part, NBC officials have stated that the ATM-based deposit/withdrawal sevices are meant to offering real-time alternative cash transaction solutions for customers.