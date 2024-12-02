Tanzania: government urges banking system to focus on rural citizens

The Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, has said that the government is currently using CRDB Bank and the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) to channel payments to civil service workers all over the country because of their wide network, paymentsafrika.com reports.

He pointed out that his ministry has endeavoured to create an enabling environment with clear guidelines governing banking sector in the country. The Minister stressed the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) had developed guidelines covering capital adequacy, a robust supervisory review process and market discipline while being aligned with conventional banking.