Tanzania: Equity Bank launches Eazzy 24/7 m-banking service

The service is accessible through Vodacom, Airtel, Tigo and Zantel.

The platform enables customers to carry out a number of transactions such as airtime top-up, funds transfer, bill payment for DStv and to buy luku (which means to purchase pre-paid electricity coupons) as well as check bank account balance.

The launch of this service means that Equity Bank account holders are able to credit and transfer cash into each others account using their mobile phones.