Tanzania embraces national e-procurement system

The move comes a month since Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji issued stern warning against institutions that were yet to embrace the new system.

The six-day training will equip the procurement officers with appropriate knowledge on the most secure procedure of carrying out procurement activities in their offices, according to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

Among other things, TANeps is expected to facilitate the countrys public procurement and supports various public procurement procedures including user registration, tender notification, tender preparation and submission, online tender evaluation, contract awarding, creation and management of catalogue, creation and management of framework agreements and auctions and payments.