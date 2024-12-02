Tangerine Bank, Meniga to partner for digital banking solutions

The Canadian bank, Tangerine, embarked on a project in 2016, aiming to provide their clients with solutions that would help them in making smart financial decisions. Meniga’s software offers the Canadian clients a clear view of their finances through accurate categorization of their transactions and customized banking experience, using their online and mobile channels. This way, clients will stay on top of their spending and saving behaviors.

Tangerine has also introduced individualized banking functionalities, which provide the clients with value from their banking experience. The first phase of the rollout includes Meniga’s transaction enrichment, data-driven personalized insights and reports.

Among the finance-related innovations that Meniga and Tangerine are collaborating on, one can enumerate a programmable banking interface to combine 3rd party data with the savings experience.