Tangentia and Tenzing join forces for ecommerce solution

Tangentia, leveraging Tenzing’s hybrid hosting infrastructure and managed services, will launch '360 degree e-commerce', an online retailing solution that includes ecommerce strategy, web store operations management, digital marketing, scalable infrastructure and managed services for site upgrade, application performance monitoring, load testing and more. The companies plan to jointly deliver and market these solutions to mid-market and enterprise retailers. The initial release of the solution will be delivered on the IBM WebSphere Smarter Commerce platform.

Tangentia is a boutique consulting, technology and outsourcing firm which provides solutions that can bridge technology gaps. Founded in 2003, Tangentia has more than 1,000 customers worldwide and is a Premier Partner of IBM. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Tangentia has local offices in US, India and Western Canada.

Founded in 1998, Tenzing delivers infrastructure, networks and managed services. Tenzing is an ecommerce specialist with industry expertise, commerce platform expertise, and managed services designed to help upgrade commerce revenues.