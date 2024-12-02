Tandem, Form3 to enhance user experience

Form3’s managed technology service is enabling banks and fintechs to keep pace with the rapidly changing payments landscape. By combining industry expertise with the API and cloud-native technology, Four3 helps Tandem to create new propositions for its customers.

Form3 is a fully managed payment technology service combining an AWS cloud processing platform, multiple-scheme payment gateways and a fully managed 24x7 service model. Form3 provides end-to-end Payments as a Service for financial institutions and regulated fintechs.

In August, 2017, Tandem was acquired by Harrods Bank. According to the press release, the challenger banks plans to launch a cashback credit card and two fixed term savings accounts, all managed by their banking app that provides customers with real time insight. Tandem is currently only available to UK customers with an ambition to expand internationally.