Tandem considers an IPO as customer numbers are growing

The bank said it is considering an initial public offering, as there was ‘clearly potential for multiple unicorn valuations in the digital banking space, as evidenced by recent capital raises’. The reason for an IPO making perfect sense is that Tandem wants to build this customer-centric business.

The possibility of a listing on the stock market to happen within the next three to five years comes after a year of growth for Tandem, in which it launched its service and rolled out six new products, including a cash-back credit card and savings accounts.