Tameer Microfinance Bank and Telenor Pakistan launch Easypay

Easypay provides multiples ways of making payments for online shoppers, thenews.com.pk reports. Customers can pay directly to an online merchant through their Easypaisa Mobile Account, or they can make payments at any of the 65,000 Easypaisa shops across Pakistan.

They can also use their credit/debit cards safely and with no added cost through the Easypay platform. The service is particularly beneficial for online merchants by allowing them to make all their settlements on a single account with real-time notifications.