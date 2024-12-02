Taliware launches biometric geolocation authentication to tackle fraud

The company’s Taliware’s biometric geo-presence technology securely tethers each person to their smartphone and exact location, thus making their check-in history definite.

Taliware developed its patented system to offer identity theft and fraud protection for consumers and businesses. The newly launched application Verified You combines geolocation and biometric technologies that confirm the user’s physical location and identity using either Touch ID or Face ID as a biometric verification of identity while at a specific geolocation. Taliware delivers biometrics-based geolocation signature technology designed to provide persistent authentication and an indisputable proof of both identity and place.