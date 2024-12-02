



By introducing the Spicy Card, Takenos and Pomelo intend to allow freelancers and entrepreneurs in Argentina to leverage their income earned from abroad in their country. Additionally, by merging Takenos’ time-to-market speed with Pomelo’s proposition, the two companies developed a card that can adapt to the needs of customers and provides an optimised and borderless financial experience.











The collaboration with Takenos comes after Pomelo launched Pomelo Points, a points programme developed for sending money abroad. The move aimed to improve how individuals transferred money to the Philippines by enabling customers to earn rewards for their transactions. The Pomelo Points programme provided an opportunity for users to earn points every time they sent money internationally, specifically to the Philippines. For every dollar sent using a debit card, customers were set to earn one point, while leveraging a Pomelo Mastercard rewarded them with two points. These points could be redeemed for digital gift codes to access services such as rides and food delivery through a partnership with Grab.





Takenos’ Spicy Card

The Spicy Card is a prepaid card issued with Takenos’ technology for customers across Argentina. The newly launched service was developed to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and remote workers and enables users to convert income from abroad into pesos and use them for everyday expenses. Through the card supported by Pomelo, Takenos customers who collect funds from abroad are set to be able to directly spend their multi-currency income more conveniently and efficiently, therefore opening an additional channel for the entry of foreign currency into Argentina.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, representatives from Takenos underlined that, with the partnership with Pomelo, the company was able to centralise the multiple tracks involved in launching a card. Additionally, introducing the Spicy Card enabled the company to consolidate its commitment to providing augmented services in Argentina. Takenos leveraged Pomelo’s solution and technical integration, with the card including BIN sponsorship and issuance, real-time processing of all transactions, physical or online, fraud engine, tokenization, and distribution.