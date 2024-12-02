Taiwanese internet users prefer Chinese ecommerce websites

The results show that 50% of local internet users made purchases on Chinese shopping websites in 2013, an increase of 11.9% from 2012. The same source mentions that Japan came in second, with 48.9% of the respondents saying they had shopped on Japanese websites, followed by North America with 27.4%.

Research points out that Chinese shopping websites are offering traditional Chinese-language versions of platforms for Taiwanese customers.

In terms of consumption, Taiwanese online shoppers spent an average of USD 280 on overseas websites in 2013, down 3.4% from the figure recorded in 2012.