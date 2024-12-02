Taiwan: Yahoo releases O2O ecommerce solution

On 14 August 2014, Yahoo announced the re-launch of its Yahoo Stores ecommerce platform whose format was set in place for smaller retailers interested in promoting their products on the Yahoo marketplace.

O2O services include promos, discounts or information that enhances the user’s experience when they visit a store. O2O is implemented by retailers who are present online and have traditional brick-and-mortar stores, as well by marketplaces that promote other retailers’ products.

Yahoo is currently cooperating with online retailers in Taiwan, such as chaoji shangcheng ecommerce store and has created a mobile shopping app for consumers in Taiwan. The app is only available for iOS users and features products from small businesses and vendors.

Around 450,000 people have downloaded it. Yahoo also has a peer-to-peer ecommerce website in Taiwan, for which it also plans to create a dedicated app.