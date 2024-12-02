Taiwan: Visa, E.Sun Bank partner for HCE mobile payment services

Users are required to download the E.Sun wallet application from Google Play onto Android 4.4 or above NFC-enabled smartphones and, after registration and authentication, connect their E.Sun credit card accounts and then use Visa PayWave readers with their smartphone for mobile payments.

In addition, MasterCard has recently announced strategic cooperation with Taiwan Mobile Payment, a local TSM (trusted service management) operator jointly established by local banks, to offer HCE mobile payment services in early 2016.