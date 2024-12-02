Taiwan rolls out mobile payments rewards programme

According to data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), mobile payment transactions have increased more than threefold from TDW 14.8 billion in 2017 to TDW 47.8 billion in 2018.

According to Taipei Times, the companies participating in the programme are Taiwan Pay, Line Pay, Jkos Pay, and Pi, and offers payment rewards of 15 to 20% with a maximum of TDW 1,000 per account per month.

The rewards are redeemable through purchases made with the mobile payment systems at more than 200 shopping districts and stores across the country.