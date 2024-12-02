Taiwan PCs to let gamers mine for cryptocurrencies

Thus, gamers will be able to deploy idle graphics processing units, or GPUs, to authenticate blockchain transactions and earn digital currencies. Asustek will source its mining software from blockchain technology provider Quantumcloud. Moreover, the new scheme will give the Taiwan-based tech company, known as Asus, a way to market its PCs, allowing it to boost sales amid the global competition for gamers.

Tech experts affirm that the use of idle GPUs will let everyday users of powerful PCs become crypto miners. PCs for hardcore gamers already have strong GPUs, which means that their owners wouldnt need to install specialised components for the job. In order to authenticate trades, the idle GPUs would explore the blockchain – the official public ledger for cryptocurrency transactions. Thus, the process creates new records on the blockchain, and gives miners a small amount of the cryptocurrency as a reward.

However, Asus did not provide any estimates of their expected volumes, scheduling or pricing.