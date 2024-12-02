Taiwan, Japan in e-commerce collaboration

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the agreement provides a mechanism to ensure safe e-commerce transactions and protect digital content. It removes trade barriers to digital products and service transactions, protects content creators intellectual property, creates a stable and open environment that enables transactions related to information products, encourages a paperless trade across borders and prevents Internet fraud.

The agreement also proposes to establish a platform to enable cooperation between the two countries governments. The platform aims to encourage small- and medium-sized companies to engage in more e-commerce, as well as facilitating exchange of regulations and implementation experiences related to e-commerce.

Negotiations on the agreement began in June 2012 and the two countries inked the agreement in November 2013.

