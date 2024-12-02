Taiwan: Ecommerce to surpass traditional retail, reach USD 33.7 billion by 2015

Yahoo Taiwan released a report that indicated that Taiwan’s ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2015 and will soon take over half of the local retail market, estimated at USD 133.4 billion per year.

Growing at an annual rate of about 20%, revenue from Taiwan’s ecommerce transactions reached USD 767.3 billion in 2013. Also, almost 40% of Yahoo Taiwan’s online shoppers surf the web via their tablet computers and smartphones.