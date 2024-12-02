Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Visa implement QR code payment in Taiwan

The new EMV solution will be amongst the first large-scale deployments of standardised QR code payments in Taiwan, initially covering more than 8,000 TCB acceptance points. In the future, consumers can link their TCB Visa debit or credit cards with the Taiwan Mobile Payment mobile app to experience mobile payment.

Visa announced plans to introduce QR code payment in Taiwan in July 2017, after the introduction of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay in March, May, and June of the same year.

TCB’s EMV QR code solution offers extensive payment applications, including payments for credit card bills, utilities, insurance premiums, tuition fees, air tickets, taxes, food, and ecommerce purchases.