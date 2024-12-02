TAG Systems, Zwipe to launch biometric payment cards

TAG Systems is the primary card manufacturing partner for a large number of financial institutions based in Northern Europe. The company also provides a multitude of products for the major European based challenger banks that have seen rapid growth in the last 18 months, according to the official press release.

The offering will include an at-home enrolment solution. TAG Systems’ subsidiaries throughout Europe including TagNitecrest in the UK, will support the commercialization of the solution by integrating Zwipe’s proprietary biometric technology platform by utilizing their expertise in card manufacturing, personalization and fulfilment services.

At the beginning of 2019, Zwipe raised NOK 120 million (USD 14 million) to continue developing its biometric authentication solutions.