TAG Systems enters m-payment space, acquires part of Seglans capital

TAG Systems is set to provide mobile solutions based on host card emulation (HCE) and tokenization to financial institutions, transport operators or merchants.

Seglan is a Spanish software company that has been delivering solutions for the payment sector, transit and security for more than a decade. Today close to ten mobile payment solution developed by Seglan are already in use or under development in Europe.

TAG Systems Group is a European smart card-based solutions provider with headquarters and production site in Andorra and regional service centres and sales in Spain, Norway, Colombia and Poland.