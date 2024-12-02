TableSafe expands EMV support with First Data certification

The company’s platform can now be used to process transactions at the table with the security of First Data’s EMV standards. The combination of the EMV certification and TableSafe’s security of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and PCI, prevents cardholder data from being accessible on the POS, thus minimising the risk of breach or exposure.

In addition, TableSafe enables the guest to control the entire payment process. The platform provides an intuitive interface that enables the guest to review the check, auto-calculate tips, split the bill multiple ways, process the payment and receive email receipts, without server assistance.

