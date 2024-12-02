Tab mobile payment app launches in Canada

The application allows customers, at a number of restaurants such as The Chase, Blowfish and Weslodge, to have access to mobile payment options, enabling diners to pay in two clicks as opposed to waiting to pay the bill.

Tab is a mobile application company that develops, manages and operates mobile payment solutions for the hospitality industry. The group, which includes Phil Kessel, Tyler Bozak, and Mike Kimel, was established in 2013 and focuses on mobile services in the hospitality sector in North America.