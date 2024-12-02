T-Mobile, TSYS to roll out mobile POS payments service

With no hiddedn fees and same-day funding for well-qualified customers, the solution is aimed to help business accelerate cash flow and reduce expenses.

To accept card payments, a business needs a compatible smartphone or tablet with T-Mobile ONE service and a GoPoint card reader. Businesses pay 2.75% for debit and credit card transaction processing and are eligible for free funding on the same day.

For its entry into the mobile payments space, T-Mobile partnered with TSYS to power the GoPoint mPOS software, transaction management, and same day funding.

In addition, the Operator announced T-Mobile for Business Marketplace, providing small and mid-sized businesses with a suite of mobile device management (MDM) and productivity software.