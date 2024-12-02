T-Mobile secures supply chain with risk scoring from FICO

The score, which indicates the likelihood that an organisation will be breached, will help T-Mobile assess the effectiveness of vendors’ data protection procedures. Improving its third-party risk management will enable T-Mobile to take targeted actions to reduce its supply chain risk.

The FICO Cyber Risk Score is based on billions of cyber risk indicators that are monitored at Internet scale. It relies on machine learning to interpret the network hygiene practices of thousands of previously breached organisations and form predictors that amplify the signals associated with risk of data loss.

The FICO Cyber Risk Score is part of the FICO Enterprise Risk Suite, which provides a framework for discovering, sharing, and monitoring the cyber risk of third and fourth parties (vendors of vendors) in an extended supply chain.