T-Mall to use blockchain for cross-border ecommerce

According to a report by Chinas news agency Xinhua, the partnership aims to move information on goods for import and export onto a blockchain that can then track their country of origin, shipping port and method, arrival port as and customs report details.

The partnership claims Chinese consumers from various cities covered by Cainiao, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, will be able to track the blockchain-based logistic information for some 30,000 goods from 50 countries through the ecommerces mobile application.

The partnership also marks the latest move by Alibaba to improve consumer confidence in the battle against counterfeit products.

As reported previously, Alibaba has collaborated with PwC earlier in 2017 to develop a system that seeks to reduce food fraud using blockchain tech, dubbed Food Trust Framework.